Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277,701 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $93,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.



