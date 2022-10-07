Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,630,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $148,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of KT by 50.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter worth about $161,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

