Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $103.60 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $103,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $135.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

