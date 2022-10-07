Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $108.19 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,707,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBIZ worth $108,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $1,928,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CBIZ by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,248,000 after buying an additional 702,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

