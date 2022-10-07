Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $113.25 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $113,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $540.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.46 and a 200-day moving average of $556.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

