Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $341.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $341,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.31.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

