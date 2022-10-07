Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $95.56 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524,298 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $95,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,968,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,421,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL opened at $15.05 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.