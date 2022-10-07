Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 119,237 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $124,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $245.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.03. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

