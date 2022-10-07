Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 27,298 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $116,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $310.48 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

