Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 475,788 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,943,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,788 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $142,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after purchasing an additional 807,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

