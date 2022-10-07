Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $48.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

