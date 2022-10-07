Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $36.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Ally Financial stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

