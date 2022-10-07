Alpha Coin Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.11 million and $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,655.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00594261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00245862 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

ALPHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2021. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @alphacoin22 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Coin’s official website is alphacoin.co.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alpha Coin has a current supply of 4,970,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Coin is 0.00838717 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19,768.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphacoin.co/.”

