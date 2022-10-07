Alpha5 Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $911,634.00 (A5T)

Alpha5 (A5T) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Alpha5 has a total market capitalization of $911,634.00 and approximately $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha5 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha5 has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alpha5 Token Profile

Alpha5 was first traded on July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 49,505,321 tokens. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha5 is alpha5-io.medium.com. The official website for Alpha5 is www.alpha5.io/#.

Buying and Selling Alpha5

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 (A5T) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alpha5 has a current supply of 49,505,321 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha5 is 0.02718507 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,926.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alpha5.io/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha5 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha5 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

