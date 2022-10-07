Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

