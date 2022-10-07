Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Spire Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

