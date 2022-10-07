Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

