Alphr finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,600.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Alphr finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $22,063.82 and $14,600.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,454.38 or 1.00006265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Alphr finance Token Profile

Alphr finance is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2021. Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 tokens. Alphr finance’s official message board is medium.com/alphr-finance. Alphr finance’s official website is www.alphr.finance. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphr finance (ALPHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alphr finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,729,084.8506558 in circulation. The last known price of Alphr finance is 0.01365205 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,054.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alphr.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.