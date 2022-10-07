altfolio Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27,940.59 (ALT)

altfolio (ALT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, altfolio has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One altfolio token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. altfolio has a market cap of $27,940.59 and approximately $10,950.00 worth of altfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

altfolio Token Profile

altfolio’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. altfolio’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 tokens. altfolio’s official website is altfolioapp.io. altfolio’s official Twitter account is @altfolioapp_io?s=21&t=jfkiebnhiatfgexmkrcb1g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling altfolio

According to CryptoCompare, “altfolio (ALT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. altfolio has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of altfolio is 0.00133467 USD and is down -15.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,323.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altfolioapp.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as altfolio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade altfolio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase altfolio using one of the exchanges listed above.

