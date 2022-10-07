Altrucoin (ALTRU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $793,936.51

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Altrucoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $793,936.51 and approximately $109,151.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Altrucoin Token Profile

Altrucoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Altrucoin is altruismprotocol.medium.com. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @altruprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Altrucoin’s official website is www.altrucoin.com.

Altrucoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altrucoin (ALTRU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Altrucoin has a current supply of 2,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Altrucoin is 0.39659412 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $160,685.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.altrucoin.com.”

