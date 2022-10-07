Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,936.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 351,393 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,509.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,613,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $171,549,000 after buying an additional 1,551,530 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,913.4% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,469.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,827.1% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,903.0% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 234,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 222,633 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

