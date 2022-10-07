Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Ameren Trading Down 3.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $78.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.