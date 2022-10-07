American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.6 %

AEP stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

