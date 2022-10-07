American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AXP opened at $142.38 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average is $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.