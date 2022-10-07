American Shiba One Day Volume Reaches $8,965.00 (USHIBA)

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One American Shiba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, American Shiba has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. American Shiba has a market cap of $813,313.00 and $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About American Shiba

American Shiba’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 57,437,000,000,000,000 tokens. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @anamericanshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here. American Shiba’s official website is www.americanshiba.info. American Shiba’s official message board is www.beacons.ai/americanshiba. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/official_ushiba.

Buying and Selling American Shiba

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. American Shiba has a current supply of 57,437,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of American Shiba is 0 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $282.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.americanshiba.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as American Shiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade American Shiba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy American Shiba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

