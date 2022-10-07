Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Americanas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTOOY opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Americanas has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.
Americanas Company Profile
