AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys Shares of 163,120 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

