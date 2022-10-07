AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,203.18 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,081.67 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,253.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,255.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.