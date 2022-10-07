AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,021 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 163,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

