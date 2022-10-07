AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $310.48 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

