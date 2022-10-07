AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $9.24 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $117.81 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

