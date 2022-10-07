AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes $7.17 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.10% of Lear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.24. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on LEA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

