AmonD Price Reaches $0.0006 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. AmonD has a market cap of $461,875.04 and approximately $7.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was February 27th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD (AMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. AmonD has a current supply of 7,176,499,999 with 839,681,673.5131 in circulation. The last known price of AmonD is 0.00055008 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $382.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.amond.cc/.”

