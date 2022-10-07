AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 496,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.51.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Featured Articles

