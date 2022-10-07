Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $31.16

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $28.61. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 3,316 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMLX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

