Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 5.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 10,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,445,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

