Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price at $77.86

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Axonics Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.