Analysts Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) PT at $20.00

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Covetrus has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Covetrus

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,616,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 3,737.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,373 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 748,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,454,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.