Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark increased their price target on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$962.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at New Gold

In other news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 53,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,194,215.40. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin acquired 55,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,500. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,215.40. Insiders bought a total of 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560 over the last three months.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

