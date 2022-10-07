Analysts Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price at $2,064.86

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.86.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

About Kerry Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.2892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.