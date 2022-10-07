Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $39.25

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

KOD opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

