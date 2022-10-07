Analysts Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Target Price at $9.63

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

LICY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,684,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LICY opened at $5.62 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

