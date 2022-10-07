Analysts Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT at $14.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVLU. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 79.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $196.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 12,267.49% and a net margin of 0.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

