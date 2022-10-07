Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $31.13

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.25 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

