Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $21.42

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

PLTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.37 on Friday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

