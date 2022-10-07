Analysts Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price at 64.53

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 64.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 36.76 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $540,025,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $301,888,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

