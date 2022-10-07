Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) PT at $62.27

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

