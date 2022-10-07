Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price at $13.36

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,920 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

