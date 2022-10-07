Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price at $13.36

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,920 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

