Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $112.09

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 204,288 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

