AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $233,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ANAB. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.3 %

AnaptysBio stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.04.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.